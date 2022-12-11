Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a 370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

