Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. Novavax has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $236.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

