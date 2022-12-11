Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.78 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.48. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $177.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,281 shares of company stock worth $5,586,051 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

