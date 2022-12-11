Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.78 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.
Novanta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.48. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $177.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Featured Stories
