Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $44.62 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 620,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryder System by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ryder System by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ryder System by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $83.91 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $97.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

