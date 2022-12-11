Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 143,604 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,604 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up about 0.8% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.30% of FOX worth $220,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 53,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in FOX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FOX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 647,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FOX by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.