Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 143,604 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,604 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up about 0.8% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.30% of FOX worth $220,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 53,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in FOX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FOX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 647,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FOX by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FOX Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
Featured Stories
