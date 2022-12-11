Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.74 billion-$80.74 billion.

Nissan Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NSANY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nissan Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

