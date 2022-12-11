NFT Price Tops $0.0197 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. NFT has a total market cap of $727,040.06 and $12,923.31 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01981671 USD and is up 13.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,923.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

