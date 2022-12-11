Nexum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $286,731.24 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

