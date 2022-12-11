NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.90.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 0.6 %

NTAP opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,625. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.