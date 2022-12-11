NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Position Raised by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,788 shares during the quarter. NeoGames makes up 3.4% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned about 5.57% of NeoGames worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 493,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 91.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 128,699 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 105,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $30.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

