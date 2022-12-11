Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $150,000 Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 554.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 507,146 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 472,393 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

