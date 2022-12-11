Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 4,278 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in General Mills by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 205,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

