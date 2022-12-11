Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $175,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,799.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 139,961 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

AMR stock opened at $153.83 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The firm had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.01%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

