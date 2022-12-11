Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $233,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

