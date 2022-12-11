Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

