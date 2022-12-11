Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 10,110 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. BankUnited makes up approximately 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $43.14.

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKU opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

