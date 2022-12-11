Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 2,195 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

