NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NCM Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,492.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $287.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.60.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

