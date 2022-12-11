NCM Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NCM Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $246.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

