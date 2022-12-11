NCM Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NCM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.4% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $251.35 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.69 and its 200 day moving average is $238.41.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

