NCM Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 560.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after acquiring an additional 917,207 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,110,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,470,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.09 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

