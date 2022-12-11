NCM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NCM Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.71 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average is $146.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.