NCM Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

