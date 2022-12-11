National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Overweight Rating at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.88.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.