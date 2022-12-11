National Pension Service Purchases 45,079 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Pension Service increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $287,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.21.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

