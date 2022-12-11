National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

National Pension Service grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 177,434 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of CVS Health worth $189,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after buying an additional 174,482 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 116,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in CVS Health by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,412 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

