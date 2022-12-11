National Pension Service Has $221.60 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Pension Service raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 434,609 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Intel worth $221,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

