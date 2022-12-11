National Pension Service Has $126.91 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock worth $126,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $6,714,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

BLK stock opened at $706.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $933.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $658.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

