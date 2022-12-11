National Pension Service Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185,387 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $182,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.