National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys £153.90 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,026 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £153.90 ($187.66).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 971 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £145.65 ($177.60).

On Friday, October 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.14) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($178.32).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,017 ($12.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £37.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,255.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 963.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.84 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,419.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.02) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.88) to GBX 1,020 ($12.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

