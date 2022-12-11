musicMagpie’s (MMAG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
musicMagpie Trading Down 1.3 %
LON:MMAG opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.47 million and a PE ratio of 2,270.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. musicMagpie has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169 ($2.06).
musicMagpie Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.