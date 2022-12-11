musicMagpie’s (MMAG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

musicMagpie Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:MMAG opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.47 million and a PE ratio of 2,270.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. musicMagpie has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169 ($2.06).

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

