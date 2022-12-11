Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $74.94 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00023772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a total market cap of $74.94 million and $4.73 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

