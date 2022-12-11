Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $74.94 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00023772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a total market cap of $74.94 million and $4.73 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.
Multichain Token Profile
Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Multichain Token Trading
