M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Boosted by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for 2.5% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4,681.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $151.38 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.86.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

