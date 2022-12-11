Morgan Stanley Lowers Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $70.48

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.48 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

