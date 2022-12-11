Mizuho Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $45.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.23. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,076 shares of company stock valued at $7,594,144. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

