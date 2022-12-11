Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 53.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,267,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.