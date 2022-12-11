MetisDAO Price Reaches $18.12 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $18.12 or 0.00105445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $79.82 million and $2.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00011810 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00240879 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003676 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.15445949 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,830,507.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

