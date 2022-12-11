Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 126,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 731,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 96,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $108.78 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $275.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

