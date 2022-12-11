Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $133,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,698,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $356.94 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

