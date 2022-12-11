Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.21 million. Markforged also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.
Markforged Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Markforged stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 613,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,259. Markforged has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Markforged to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
