Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.21 million. Markforged also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on MKFG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Markforged to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
MKFG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 613,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Markforged has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
