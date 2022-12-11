Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.21 million. Markforged also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MKFG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Markforged to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Price Performance

MKFG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 613,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Markforged has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

About Markforged

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Markforged by 73.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Markforged by 18.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Markforged by 243.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.