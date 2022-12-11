MARBLEX Trading Down 6.5% This Week (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $48.84 million and $1.15 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00007886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.35 or 0.05509105 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00507381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.28 or 0.30327647 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.34769209 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $790,247.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

