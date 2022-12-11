MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.35 million and $2.36 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

