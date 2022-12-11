Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $290,806.39 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

