M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
M3 Stock Performance
MTHRF opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. M3 has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $51.30.
M3 Company Profile
