M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

M3 Stock Performance

MTHRF opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. M3 has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

M3 Company Profile

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctorsnetuk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

