Loop Capital Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $65.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ASO opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,288 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,623,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 581,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

