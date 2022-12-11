Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Lindsay accounts for 0.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.14% of Lindsay worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $171.80 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

