LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

