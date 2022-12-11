LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
