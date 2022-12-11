LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

