LFS Asset Management Invests $1.57 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LFS Asset Management bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Visa accounts for 1.3% of LFS Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $208.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.10.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

