LFS Asset Management Buys New Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG)

LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN comprises approximately 2.1% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LFS Asset Management owned 8.55% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 96.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN in the second quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 74.7% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JJG opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $98.50.

